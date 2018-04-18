Experts to discuss Espoo Convention application in Kazakhstan's legislation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The working group on application of Espoo Convention's key principles in Kazakhstan's legislation will convene on April 25-26 in Astana.

The event is organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Energy Ministry, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the European Union, the press service of The OSCE Programme Office in Astana said.



The OSCE Programme Office will support a working group meeting on developing proposals to Kazakhstan's environmental legislation in line with the Espoo Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and its Protocol on Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA). International and local experts will discuss the developed drafts of legislative documents that support the implementation of the EIA and SEA concepts into Kazakhstan's legislation in line with the Espoo Convention and the best practices of the OSCE participating States.



The event supports the Programme Office's long-term efforts to promote green growth and sustainable development principles to strengthen environmental security.