Experts warn of potential 7.0 magnitude earthquake near Istanbul

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The tension building along an active fault line near Istanbul's Princes' Islands is powerful enough to create a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, the results of a three-year-long European Union-supported project led by Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory have revealed.

The project, called MARSite, defined the Marmara Sea as one of the most risk-prone regions around the Mediterranean Sea and put in place a wide range of comprehensive monitoring activities in both the Marmara Sea and its surrounding urban and rural regions.



Data from different scientific disciplines was collected and coordinated to develop consistent models predicting the extent of risks posed by fault lines in the area.



“An infrastructure was built that is capable of effectively monitoring all sorts of data that might be used for earthquake analysis in parts of the world with similar tectonic problems,” MARSite Project Coordinator Prof. Nurcan Meral Özel was quoted as saying by Cihan News Agency during a June 20 press conference organized to share the research’s findings.



As part of efforts to detect underground tension, a deep well system was designed and placed directly inside an active fault line, 150 meters below ground, in the Şarköy district of northwestern Tekirdağ province.



Read more at The Journal of Turkish Weekly