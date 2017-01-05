Explosion hit Turkish Izmir
19:53, 05 January 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM An explosion hit the city of Izmir located in western Turkey, RIA Novosti reported.
According to CNN Turk, the explosion occurred near the building of the local court.
As per reports, a car is burning at the scene where the ambulance cars have rushed to.
No victims or injuries have been reported yet. The cause of the explosion has not been identified too.
#izmir #patlama 'dan hemen sonra silah sesleri.... pic.twitter.com/IFJAeb6E8c— TüpçüFikret (@TipciFiko) 5 января 2017 г.