Explosion occurred at gas processing plant in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two persons were injured as a result of a blast at a gas processing blast in Zhambyl region, Kazinform has learnt from the MIA Emergencies Committee press service.

The blast occurred December 20 at 08:27 in the territory of LLP Amangeldi Gas Processing Plant in Asa village of Zhambyl municipality.



The incident was caused by gas-air mixture explosion in chimney with further burning of oil sediments in the area of 8sq.m.



"The fire was localized at 08:39 and extinguished at 09:08. As a result, 2 measuring instrument supervisors got burns and were hospitalized," Emergencies Spokesperson Nursultan Nurakhmetov said.