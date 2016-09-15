Explosion on Bali tourist ferry kills two people and injures 13

LONDON. KAZINFORM An explosion on a ferry carrying 35 tourists between the Indonesian resort islands of Bali and Lombok on Thursday has reportedly killed two people, an Indonesian and a Dutch national, and injured 13.

"Two of them died, 13 were injured," Bali police spokesman Made Sudana told Reuters, adding the explosion happened off the coast of Lombok."It seems there was some sort of explosion on the boat, so there was an emergency with the engine."

Other reports said one person, thought to be a German woman, had died, with up to 20 others wounded. It was not immediately possible to verify the differing reports.

It was not clear what caused the explosion in the speedboat but police said they did not think it was caused by a bomb. Indonesia has a poor maritime safety record and there have been similar incidents in the past where no foul play was detected.

