Explosion reported near military facility in Istanbul

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - A vehicle exploded near a military facility in Istanbul, at least five people were wounded.

An explosion occurred close to military barracks in the Turkish city of Istanbul. At least five people including one woman were injured.

Ambulances are arriving at the scene.

Turkey has recently become the target of several terrorist attacks that targeted or killed foreigners. In January, more than ten foreign tourists were killed in a suicide attack in Istanbul.

In March, some 37 people were killed and more than 125 were wounded in an attack on a bus stop near a central square in Ankara. Less than a week later, five people, including the assailant, were killed and at least 36 were injured in a blast on a major tourist street in Istanbul.

On April 9, a blast hit a bus station in central Istanbul's district.

On May 2, one servicemen were killed and 23 people were injured by blast near the gendarmerie in Ankara.

On May 10, at least three people were killed and 45 sustained injuries in car bomb explosion in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir. A number of police officers and fighters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), as well as civilians were injured in the explosion, Sputniknews.com reports.