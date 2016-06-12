Explosion shakes Shanghai's Pudong Airport

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - According to media reports, explosion occurs at Shanghai's Pudong airport.

The explosion, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, injured at least one person, according to the CCTV broadcaster.

The police were deployed at the scene, the broadcaster said.

The information has not yet been officially confirmed, but other Chinese media reported the possible explosion, which might have been caused by pyrotechnics, at the airport, citing authorities, Sputniknews.com reports.