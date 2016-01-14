  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Explosions in central Jakarta injure at least 3, gunfire reported

    11:00, 14 January 2016
    Photo: None
    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - At least three people were injured Thursday after explosions took place near a shopping mall in the center of Indonesia's capital, according to police and witnesses, Kyodo reports.

    A Jakarta police spokesman said one explosion happened at a police station near the popular Sarinah department store.
    Local television reported an exchange of gunfire as well as possible involvement of a suicide bomber.
    The Associated Press said one of its reporters saw at least one dead body.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!