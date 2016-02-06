  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Explosive neighborhood: Volcano erupts near nuclear plant

    09:32, 06 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fiery explosion brightened the night sky over the Japanese city of Kagoshima, as the nearby Sakurajima volcano began erupting.

    The volcano is located some 50km from the Sendai nuclear station. No injuries have been reported, and the state meteorological agency has declared a 2-mile restricted zone around the volcano. The agency warned that settlements on the bottom of Sakurajima could be affected by ash and flying debris.

    Tags:
    Video World News News Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!