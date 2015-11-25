Explosives uncovered in Cairo parcels headed for US

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New X-Ray baggage security scanners installed at Cairo International Airport as part of enhanced security measures after A-321 tragedy detected explosives in two parcels going to the US.

Explosive materials were discovered during routine security procedures, and the owners of the parcels haven't yet been identified.

US has asked Egypt to stop sending parcels, cargo or mail on passenger planes heading for America starting this week, according to Aswat Masriya. Source: Sputniknews.com