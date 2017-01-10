EXPO 2017: 23 new hotels to be opened in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 23 new hotels for 2,829 visitors will have been opened in Astana by the EXPO 2017 beginning date.

As the local administration informs, there are 164 hotels in Astana which can accommodate up to 12,482 people to date.

“23 more hotels will have been opened in the capital by the EXPO 2017 start day. There are also 25 hostels for 664 visitors in the city. In general, the city plans to prepare hotels and hostels for 15,975 people,” a press release from the Mayor’s Office reads.

The administration plans also to attract student dormitories and rental apartments to organization of the EXPO guests’ accommodation.

Presently, there are 10 college dormitories for 1,710 guests which will enable to accept 40,000 school students from the regions of the country. Besides, there are 18,000 apartments in Astana, 3,000 of which are rented on a daily basis.