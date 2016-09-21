EXPO-2017 announces extra admission of volunteers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" has announced extra admission of volunteers for the upcoming exhibition set to be held in the Kazakh capital in a matter of months.

"With just 8 months left till the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, the preparations are in high gear. The second stage of volunteer admission has begun in Astana. Students of the leading Astana educational institutions are the first to pass the testing. Interviews with volunteers from Almaty city and other regions will start in late autumn. Participation in the volunteer activities is open for anyone willing to, having reached the age of 18 by the date of EXPO-2017, but not older than 80," the company's press service said.



Potential volunteers must speak Kazakh, Russian and English. Experience in participation in culture events will be a plus.



The company plans to attract over 4,500 volunteers till next year. It has already found 3,000 volunteers, but more people are needed given that many high-profile forums and events will be held within the framework of the exhibition, including a tourist forum of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the jubilee Convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) to be attended by delegates from 165 countries.



"103 countries and 17 international organizations have confirmed their participation so far. Participation of several countries is still in question. Many experts predict that number of visitors can possibly grow," the company said of another reason to invite more volunteers.



Recall that the first admission of volunteers was announced in November 2015.



If you think you will make a great volunteer, please submit your application here: https://volunteer.expo2017astana.com/