EXPO-2017: Astana to host forum of tourism ministers from 150 countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the end of June 2017, the World Tourism Organization plans to hold a joint conference "Tourism and Energy of Future" in Astana with the participation of ministers of tourism from 150 UNWTO member states.

This was announced at a ceremony of signing a memorandum of cooperation between Astana EXPO-2017 National Company and the World Tourism Organization. Those signing the document were Chairman of Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Essimov and UNWTO Secretary General Taleb Rifai.

According to A.Essimov, "the Forum will become an effective platform for promotion of sustainable tourism in Kazakhstan, since Astana EXPO-2017 is believed to be the largest international event in 2017, while the UNWTO is the leading organization in the sphere of tourism."

As per the memorandum, representatives of national companies will attend the meetings of the UNWTO working groups under the Silk Road Program. Besides, the document provides for training of tour operators and instructors for EXPO guides.

“The memorandum will raise our bilateral cooperation to a new level and, I hope, it will significantly contribute to the promotion of Kazakhstan’s tourism brand,” stated Talib Rifai.