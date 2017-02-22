EXPO-2017: Astana to host meeting of international participants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 22nd - 23rd Astana will host the 3rd meeting of international participants of EXPO-2017. This was announced during the meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan with Secretary General of the BIE, the Ministry's press service reported.

During their meeting on February 21st Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Secretary General Vicente Loscertales discussed further cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Bureau.

Mr. Abdrakhmanov informed on the preparations progress and spoke about the significant events that will take place during the exhibition such as SCO Summit, and the first OIC Summit on Science and Technologies.

Mr. Loscertales, in turn, praised the progress made and stressed the importance of Kazakh President's initiatives to use the EXPO infrastructure after its end. According to him, projects like the International Technopark for IT-startups, Astana International Finance Centre and the Centre for Green Technologies and Investment Projects, should provide a long-term effect. Mr. Loscertales also positevely noted importance of a visa-free regimeestablished by Kazakhstan introduced for citizens of OECD and EU countries as well as the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Malaysia.

In conclusion, Mr. Abdrakhmanovand wished Mr. Loscertales productive work at the meeting of international participants of the EXPO.