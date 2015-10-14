EXPO-2017 CEO held meetings with ambassadors of Italy and Spain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC" Astana EXPO-2017"Akhmetzhan Yessimov has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic in Kazakhstan Mr. Stefano Ravagnan.

During the meeting Akhmetzhan Yessimov noted the close cooperation of Kazakhstan with the organizers of Expo 2015 in Milan and stressed the importance of the experience of the Italian exhibition as one of the most successful in the last decade. Besides, Akhmetzhan Yessimov held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Spain in the Republic of Kazakhstan Pedro José Sanz Serrano. The parties discussed Spain's participation in the EXPO-2017. In turn, the Ambassador said that Spain will participate in the exhibition. The country is delaying confirmation, most likely, because of the upcoming elections to the Parliament.