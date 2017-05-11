EXPO-2017: Cirque Du Soleil tickets go on sale

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tickets for Cirque du Soleil shows in the framework of EXPO-2017 go on sale to the public.

Cirque du Soleil is the largest theatrical producer in the world. It is based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The company has close to 4,000 employees, including 1,300 artists from more than 50 different countries. Having won the hearts of spectators in 400-odd cities, the world-famous Circus du Soleil will perform in Astana for the first time in the framework of EXPO-2017.

According to Astana EXPO-2017, Cirque's artists, inspired by the rich culture and history of Kazakhstan and the theme of the exhibition "Future Energy", prepared an exclusive show "REFLEKT". The show includes a symbiosis of Kazakh cultural heritage and a modern view of the near future of mankind. In total, Cirque du Soleil plans to hold 71 shows during the exhibition.

Guests will be able to enjoy a unique show in a specially equipped triangular pavilion which can fit 2,000 spectators. The first show is scheduled for June 16.

As it was reported, ticket prices will start from 4,000 tenge.