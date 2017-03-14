EXPO-2017: Cirque du Soleil to start performances June 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the EXPO-2017 in Astana Circus Du Soleil will present a special show, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Central Communications Service.

The national company Astana EXPO-2017 and 45 DEGREES, a member of the CIRQUE DU SOLEIL® group, announced that during the EXPO-2017, Cirque du Soleil will present a special show.

Total from June 16 to September 10, 2017 Cirque du Soleil will hold 71 performances. The main theme of the exhibition - "Future Energy" - and rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan served as an inspiration for the unique show concept.

45 DEGREES is the global events company from Cirque du Soleil that has over 10 years experience in delivering events and special projects under the name Cirque du Soleil Events.