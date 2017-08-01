EXPO-2017 Cup: Coaches of five teams named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head coaches of five teams at the EXPO-2017 Cup have been announced, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, it is reported that the German national team will be headed by ex-coach of Real Madrid Bernd Schuster.

The World Team or All Star Team will be headed by the famous Bulgarian football player Hristo Stoichkov.

Former footballer José Dominguez will be coaching Team Portugal.

Valery Gladilin will lead the Russian national team.

And, at last, the national team of Kazakhstan will be headed by Boris Glushkov, who used to play for Semipalatinsk Elimai, and helmed East Kazakhstan region's Altai.

As it was previously reported, EXPO-2017 Cup with the participation of such stars as Jean-Pierre Papin, Gisca Mendieta, Marco Delvecchio, Hernan Crespo, Jari Litmanen and others will be held in Astana on August 5-6.