EXPO-2017 Cup: Italy scores seven goals, escapes last place

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at Astana Arena Stadium in the match for the 5th place, Squadra Azzurra managed to escape becoming the last at the EXPO-2017 Football Cup, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After suffering two crushing defeats from Russia (9-3) and Portugal (12- 1), in today's game, Italy beat Germany 7-4.

The Germans opened the score - in the 13th minute Michael Schulz hit the back of the net.

Italy's response, however, came shortly after that, Luigi Di Biagio equalized the score. Then Stefano Eranio put his team forward. He later produced a stunning hat-trick and scored the fourth goal upon the end of the second half.

Guido Ulrich Buchwald, Marco Reich and Thomas Brdarić each scored once making it 4 for Germany. The last goal in the game was scored by Angelo Carbone making it 7-4.

Two more games are scheduled for today, Kazakhstan and Portugal will compete for the third place and World Select Team will face Russia in the final.