EXPO-2017 Cup: Kazakhstan beats Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of Kazakh football stars of the past beat Germany 8:6 at the EXPO-2017 Football Cup at the Astana Arena Stadium on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The game that lasted 40 minutes (two 20-minute halves), opened the EXPO-2017 Football Cup.

The match ended in a confident victory of Team Kazakhstan 8:6.

As it was reported, the tournament, which is being held in Astana on August 5-6, was organized in the framework of EXPO-2017. The project is analogous to the annual Moscow Legends Cup, in which the football legends of the past who recently finished their careers, take part.

It is the first time the Kazakh capital is hosting such a large-scale sporting event. Participating in the tournament are teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, Italy, Germany, and Portugal, as well as the World Select Team.