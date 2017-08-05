  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    EXPO-2017 Cup: Kazakhstan beats Germany

    14:03, 05 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of Kazakh football stars of the past beat Germany 8:6 at the EXPO-2017 Football Cup at the Astana Arena Stadium on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The game that lasted 40 minutes (two 20-minute halves), opened the EXPO-2017 Football Cup.

    The match ended in a confident victory of Team Kazakhstan 8:6.

    As it was reported, the tournament, which is being held in Astana on August 5-6, was organized in the framework of EXPO-2017. The project is analogous to the annual Moscow Legends Cup, in which the football legends of the past who recently finished their careers, take part.

    It is the first time the Kazakh capital is hosting such a large-scale sporting event. Participating in the tournament are teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, Italy, Germany, and Portugal, as well as the World Select Team.

     

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana Sport Interesting facts and stories EXPO projects and technologies Top Story Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!