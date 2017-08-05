EXPO-2017 Cup: Russia 9 - 3 Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team of the Russian veteran football players crushed their Italian opponents at the EXPO-2017 Football Cup 9-3, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Russian midfielder Roman Shirokov produced a stunning hat-trick in the first four minutes of the game. Shortly, Sergei Kiryakov strengthened his team's lead with the fourth goal.

On the 13th minute, Dino Baggio made the score 4-1 but towards the end of the first half, Shirokov reinstalled the four-goals lead (5-1).

Already in the beginning of the second half, Viktor Bulatov produced another hat-trick. And for the ninth goal, the ball was sent into the net of Squadra Azzurra by Evgeny Aldonin. Angelo Carbone and Dino Baggio managed to score two more goals for Italy, making the final score 9-3 in favor of the Russians.

Earlier at the EXPO-2017 Football Cup, Kazakhstan beat Germany 8-6.