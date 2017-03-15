EXPO 2017 excites great interest - Marat Igali

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - One of the world's biggest tourism exhibitions, the Moscow International Travel & Tourism Exhibition 2017 is currently underway at the Expocenter in the Russian capital.

The presentation of Kazakhstan's stand was held within the framework of the exhibition. Kazakhstan's delegation led by executive secretary of the Ministry for Investment and Development Zamir Saginov and representatives of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia took part in the unveiling ceremony.



According to Director of the Industry and Tourism Department of the Ministry Marat Igali, nearly 20 Kazakhstani tour operators, including official tour operators of NC "Astana EXPO 2017" take part in the exhibition.



Igali noted that participants of the exhibition take a great interest in Kazakhstan's tourist sector with its drawing card - the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.



"Aside from our Russian colleagues we do cooperate with other partners. In particular, there are plans to sign an agreement with Kyrgyz tour operators within the framework of the exhibition in Moscow. Chinese tour operators also display keen interest in our tourism industry and culture," Igali added.



Deputy Director of the Tourism Promotion Department of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Roza Assanbayeva believes that holding of the EXPO event in Astana will serve as a huge impetus for the development of domestic tourism in Kazakhstan.



"Kazakhstan is only getting started as a tourist destination. It is the right place for international tourists who are looking for new destinations. Holding of the EXPO event in Astana will serve as a huge impetus for the development of domestic tourism in Kazakhstan," she noted.



Within the framework of the event in Moscow, the Kazakh delegation held bilateral meetings with national and regional tourism departments, tour operators and organizations of Russia, CIS member states and foreign countries.