EXPO-2017: First pavilions handed over to 5 countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Right now at EXPO-2017 facilities the ceremony of handing over the first pavilions to five member countries, China, France, Germany, Hungary and Turkey, is ongoing, Kazinform reports.

"Within 222 days before the start of EXPO we have begun handing over pavilions as well as accommodation. I believe we have enough time to prepare the pavilions. A special bureau and accreditation center have been opened to ensure quality interaction. We are ready to help and assist", - according to Chairman of Board of EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

Also five critical facilities of EXPO - international pavilions, EXPO-camp for 1374 seats, EXPO-office, office of Internal Affairs Department and Center of Energy Research - have been accomplished. "The total area of these buildings equals 482 thousand square meters or almost half a million square meters" Yessimov said.

More than 300 domestic enterprises from all regions of the country have been involved in preparation and construction activities. The project has allowed to create about 50 thousand jobs.

At present 105 countries and 17 international organizations have confirmed their intention to participate in EXPO-2017. 102 commissioners have been appointed and 88 agreements signed. One of the central pavilions located will be "Best Practices Zone" where the participants from all over the world will present their solutions in the sphere of global energy problems and demonstrate best practices in the energy sector.



