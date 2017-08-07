  • kz
    EXPO 2017 Football Cup: Kazakhstan loses third place playoff

    10:03, 07 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team of legendary football stars has lost to Portugal in the match for the third place at the EXPO 2017 Football Cup. The match ended with a score of 7:13, Kazinform correspondent reports.


    The Portuguese were seriously set for victory, and Fernando Meira scored a goal within the first seconds of the match. After the 5th minute, Luís Miguel put the second ball in the back of Daniil Rikhard's net. In less than a minute, Andrei Finonchenko narrowed the gap.

    The Portuguese José Dominguez, Nuno Assis, Nunu Maniche, and Fernando Meira brought the score to 7:1 before the end of the first half.

    At the beginning of the second half, Kazakhstan again gave away a goal by Luís Miguel.

    After letting the eighth goal in, the Kazakh team took a fortifying breath and hit the back of the Portuguese net three times. Murat Tleshev, Andrei Karpovich, and Maxim Samchenko scored a goal apiece. A real goal parade began after the 32nd minute of the match. Pedro Mendes, Andrei Karpovich, and Nuno Maniche scored two goals each, while Nuno Assis bagged one.

    A few minutes before the end of the match, FC Shakhter Karagandy's striker Andrei Finonchenko converted a penalty.

    As a result, Portugal defeated Kazakhstan by 12:7.

     

