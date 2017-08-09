EXPO 2017 Football Cup organizers praise Kazakhstani footballers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Organizers of the international tournament EXPO 2017 Football Cup gave credit to Kazakhstani footballers who participated in the event in Astana this past weekend, Kazinform reports.

General manager of the tournament Tamerlan Kuriyev said that Kazakhstani footballers rose to the occasion and looked good playing against the football legends of Germany, Portugal and the world. "Captain of Team Kazakhstan Andrey Karpovich who played in Russia especially stood out. I believe that he is likely to play for the World Select team at the next Legends Cup," Kuriyev noted.



He added that Kazakhstan must become ‘the second home" for the Legends Cup tournament. "Anyway, I would be happy to see Kazakhstani footballers in Moscow. If the tournament becomes traditional for Astana, of course, we will invite Team Kazakhstan to Moscow every year," he said.



As a reminder, Astana hosted the international tournament EXPO 2017 Football Cup on August 6-7. Jean-Pierre Papin, Dino Baggio, Jari Litmanen, Hernan Crespo, Valery Karpin, Roman Shirokov, Alexander Filimonov and many other football legends took part in the tournament. Kazakhstan was represented by Igor Avdeyev, Andrey Karpovich, Kairat Aubakirov, Murat Tleshev and Andrey Finonchenko.



Russia claimed the EXPO Cup after outplaying World Select Team in the final match of the tournament.