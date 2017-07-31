EXPO 2017 Football Cup schedule
The teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, Italy, Germany, Portugal and the World Legends Team (group stage) will meet in qualifying matches in Astana Arena stadium.
Kazakhstan will be represented by the veterans of the national football: Oleg Voskoboynikov, Igor Avdeyev, Andrei Karpovich, Kairat Aubakirov, Murat Tleshev, Nurbol Zhumaskaliyev and Andrei Finonchenko.
August 4
18.30 - 20.00 Photo & autograph sessions at Astana EXPO 2017 site
August 5 - matchday, group stage, Astana Arena
12:00 - 12:45 - Kazakhstan - Italy (Group A)
13:00 - 13:45 - Germany - Russia (Group B)
14:00 - 14:30 - Opening Ceremony
14:45 - 15:30 - World Legends Team - Kazakhstan (Group A)
15:45 - 16:30 - Portugal - Germany (Group B)
16:45 - 17:30 - Italy - World Legends Team (Group A)
17:45 - 18:30 - Russia - Portugal (Group B)
August 6 - matchday, final games, Astana Arena
13:30 - 14:15 - Fifth place playoff (3A - 3B)
14:30 - 15:15 - Third place playoff (2A - 2B)
15:30 - 16:15 - Finals (1A - 1B)
16:30 - 17:15 - Team Awarding Ceremony
Tickets can be purchased at tickets.expo2017astana.com.