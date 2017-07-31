  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    EXPO 2017 Football Cup schedule

    11:29, 31 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The legends of the world football will take part in the international football tournament, reports sports.kz.

    The teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, Italy, Germany, Portugal and the World Legends Team (group stage) will meet in qualifying matches in Astana Arena stadium.

    Kazakhstan will be represented by the veterans of the national football: Oleg Voskoboynikov, Igor Avdeyev, Andrei Karpovich, Kairat Aubakirov, Murat Tleshev, Nurbol Zhumaskaliyev and Andrei Finonchenko.

    August 4
    18.30 - 20.00 Photo & autograph sessions at Astana EXPO 2017 site

    August 5 - matchday, group stage, Astana Arena
    12:00 - 12:45 - Kazakhstan - Italy (Group A)
    13:00 - 13:45 - Germany - Russia (Group B)
    14:00 - 14:30 - Opening Ceremony
    14:45 - 15:30 - World Legends Team - Kazakhstan (Group A)
    15:45 - 16:30 - Portugal - Germany (Group B)
    16:45 - 17:30 - Italy - World Legends Team (Group A)
    17:45 - 18:30 - Russia - Portugal (Group B)

    August 6 - matchday, final games, Astana Arena
    13:30 - 14:15 - Fifth place playoff (3A - 3B)
    14:30 - 15:15 - Third place playoff (2A - 2B)
    15:30 - 16:15 - Finals (1A - 1B)
    16:30 - 17:15 - Team Awarding Ceremony

    Tickets can be purchased at tickets.expo2017astana.com.

     

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!