Expo 2017: French pavilion to show energy from waste and other technologies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM France has invited its transnational corporations to attend the exhibition and introduce the energy-saving technologies that are drastically changing people's lives, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Pavilion of France at the Astana EXPO-2017 exhibition will unite the leading French companies under the aegis of France, will serve as a real showcase of their knowledge, skills and potential in innovative technologies and help to strengthen the prestige of our country in the international arena," Pascal Lorot, General Commissioner of the pavilion, said during a press tour.

The French Pavilion is one of the largest with area over 1,000 square meters. The French wisely approached its creation. They invited the biggest French companies and offered them to choose one of the famous scientists and design each hall in line with these outstanding persons' fields. Thus, the companies can advertise themselves alongside. For instance, Total has designed the corridor of the world famous author of "The Little Prince" Antoine de Saint-Exupery, whereas Peugeot Citroën Automobiles made the design of the corridor dedicated to its founder Armand Peugeot, and so on.

For example, the "eco-city" theme has gathered uncommon home technologies. The need for this gallery arose with the fact that people spend 90 percent of their time in premises. It is not surprising that the internal environment of buildings we live and work in can have a big impact on our well-being and health. In this thematic department, the guests will be able to see the technologies that set a comfortable room temperature based on human body needs, know-how walls that absorb or reflect sounds creating a comfortable acoustic environment, etc.

In addition, the pavilion of France will tell you how to convert garbage into energy that would provide 300,000 families with heat; to produce bioplastics based on carbon dioxide released during the combustion process; to establish industrial production of methane from wastes obtained in wastewater treatment.

In the department devoted to the inventor of artificial cement, Louis Vicat, through an artificial window the visitors can see the time-lapse image of the Eiffel Tower, the symbol of Paris. Here, the guests will be shown various concrete types.

The environmentally friendly transport hall shows models of electric vehicles such as an 8-kilogram folding electric scooter capable of driving 12 kilometers (full charge period - 60 minutes) and an electric bicycle.

The visitors in the Renewable Energy halls will be able to get information online about the renewable energy types such as solar energy and biomass. One of the stands will tell about ITER international nuclear fusion research and engineering megaproject for obtaining a safe source of "clean" and virtually inexhaustible energy for all mankind.