Expo 2017 guests invited to Gennady Golovkin's hometown

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tourists who will visit the International specialized exhibition Expo 2017 are invited to pay a visit to Karaganda, the hometown of internationally renowned professional boxer Gennady Golovkin.

"Don't miss the chance to visit one of the most beautiful cities in Kazakhstan where internationally renowned boxer and ambassador of Expo 2017 Gennady Golokin was born and grew up! Karaganda is renowned for its clean and spacious streets, an array of monuments and architectural masterpieces. You can also visit the one and only ecological museum in the CIS while in Karaganda city," the official Facebook account of Expo 2017 says.



Nature lovers will enjoy a picturesque view from the top of Aksorkan mountain called ‘the Roof of the Steppe' and the opportunity to visit resorts of the Karkalinskiy natural reserve.