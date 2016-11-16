EXPO-2017 guests to be transported by NEO Airbus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The new aircraft Airbusk A320 NEO purchased in leasing by Air Astana will now allow to transport guests who will arrive for the EXPO with comfort. The president of the company Peter Foster informed about it.

"The fact that we celebrate the arrival of the first NEO Airbus, the first airbus of this series, marks another very important milestone in this partnership. Neo is really revolutionary technology. The new materials used to make this plane and new low-consumption engines will raise the performance by 18% economy-wise and will reduce negative impact on environment. These are the most modern planes. The new planes will also allow to transport the foreign guests arriving for EXPO-2017 with special comfort", Foster said in the presentation.

As earlier reported, the fleet of Air Astana has received a new, modern and high-technological aircraft Airbus­ ­A­320 ­NEO­. The aircraft will operate domestic and international flights to China, Turkey, India, Russia and UAE. Airbus­ А320 ­NEO is a narrow-bodied passenger jet with suffix "neo" meaning "new engine option". The plane has 16 seats in business class and 132 seats in economy class equipped with individual entertaining systems. A320 ­NEO­ is a modified version of A320 airliners. These highly economical planes are equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines and wingtips reducing fuel consumption by 15% compared to modern A320CEO­ and increasing flying range. In 2015, Air Astana signed lease purchase contracts on delivery of 11 Airbus A320 NEO­ jets to Kazakhstan from 2016 to 2019. Two more planes will arrive in Kazakhstan in early 2017.