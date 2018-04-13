EXPO-2017 heritage promoted in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - NC "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC participated in the Investor's Day held by the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

Reps of the world's largest companies and financial institutes had an opportunity to get acquainted with the heritage of Astana EXPO-2017 event in the brand zone arranged by the company. Such projects as the Astana International Financial Center, the International IT Startups Technopark as well as other large scale projects implemented in Kazakhstan were displayed there.



The company continues with its mission to promote the heritage of the EXPO-2017 event abroad.



