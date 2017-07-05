EXPO-2017 hosts China's national day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national day of China is underway at EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Let me congratulate you with all my heart on the opening of the national day of China at EXPO-2017. And, let me to express my gratitude for accepting our invitation and taking an active hand in the exhibition. 115 countries are participating in the international exhibition. Here, they represent their latest achievements in science, technology and culture. Nowadays, Astana, as the Head of State noted, is becoming a 21st century city," Chairman of the Kazakh Parliament Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin highlighted in his welcoming speech.

He noted that "Future Energy: Green Silk Road", the pavilion of our closest and friendly neighbor China, is one of the largest.

"We know that China is among the world leaders as to renewable energy sources. Therefore, your country's participation in EXPO-2017 will contribute to further development of new technologies and further strengthening of the ties between our states," stressed Nurlan Nigmatulin.

In turn, Vice-Chairwoman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee Shen Yueyue noted that the exhibition will give rise to development of the trade and economic relations.

"Owing to participation in the Expo 2017, we will further strengthen our ties and take the bilateral cooperation to a new higher level," she said.