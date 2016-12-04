EXPO 2017 in Astana expected to boost Belarus-Kazakhstan relations in tourism

MINSK. KAZINFORM EXPO 2017 in Astana will give a considerable boost to the Belarusian-Kazakhstani relations in tourism, Filipp Guly, Chairman of the Belarusian Tourism Industry Union, said at the presentation of the international trade fair EXPO 2017 to be held in Astana, BELTA reported.

"Kazakhstan and Belarus are of interest to each other in terms of tourism. The countries have different culture, history and cuisine. They have well-developed air transport logistics. Belavia operates flights to Kazakhstan's major cites. However, the people of Belarus and Kazakhstan know little about the tourism potential of the other country. The current marketing effort is insufficient. To bolster this effort, we need to consolidate the activities of Belarusian and Kazakhstani public and private organizations," Filipp Guly said. He believes that EXPO 2017 will help improve the situation.



The international trade fair EXPO 2017 will be held in Astana from 10 June to 10 September. It will bring together representatives of around a hundred countries and will be devoted to energy and power. Belarus will take an active part in the expo.