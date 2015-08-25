EXPO 2017 in the spotlight of a roadshow in China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - During his trip to China, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan and Commissioner of EXPO 2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev met with leadership of the Chinese companies working in alternative and renewable energy sector as well as participated in a roadshow for Chinese tourist organizations and companies.

"Kazakhstan is keen to deepen and expand economic partnership with China," Mr. Zhoshybayev said at the meeting with Chinese business elite. "Over the past years China has become our largest foreign trade partner: its share in Kazakhstan's overall sales turnover has exceeded 20%. The two-way trade reached $17.2 billion last year." In his words, Kazakhstan and China have embarked on a new path of mutually supportive and harmonious neighborliness. "The new economic policy "Nurly zhol" (Path of Light) proposed by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and "One Belt, One Road" initiative suggested by Chinese leader Xi Jinping reflect a joint perspective of long-term interaction," the Kazakhstani official stressed. At the roadshow, the Commissioner of EXPO 2017 noted that holding of the world-renowned exhibition in Astana will boost development of tourism in Kazakhstan. "We expect over 100 countries, 10 international organizations to participate and 5 million guests to attend the event," he added. According to Mr. Zhoshybayev, there are plans to launch new direct flights linking Astana with New York, Paris, Rome, Warsaw, Shanghai, Tokyo, Vienna, Bishkek and other cities. He also talked about Kazakhstan's investment climate and opportunities for Chinese business in trade, investments and tourism sectors and gave interviews to CCTV and other Chinese mass media. It bears to remind that China has officially confirmed its participation in the EXPO event in Astana.