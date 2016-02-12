EXPO 2017 international participants to gather in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Second Meeting of international participants of EXPO 2017 will take place in Astana on February 24-25, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The upcoming two-day meeting will bring together over 200 delegates from the countries that have officially confirmed their participation in the EXPO 2017 event. Participants will assess the work done so far and define further steps in preparations for this grandiose event.

According to the ministry, over 70 countries and 13 international organizations have officially confirmed their participation in the EXPO event. JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" has already signed the participant agreements with 26 countries.