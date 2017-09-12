Expo 2017 international pavilions disassembling begins

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The international pavilions of the Expo 2017 Worldwide Exhibition will be dismantled from September 11 till December 15, Kazinform reports with reference to the Expo media center.

The participants are to take out the exhibits, dismantle the internal structural units, dispose the garbage, and repair the premises so that the organizers could accept them restored to original form.

According to the media center, the Architecture-Technical and International Participants departments will supervise the dismantling process.

The central pavilion, Nur Alem sphere, will operate as a museum.

Recall that, on September 10, the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition ended. 115 countries and 22 international organizations participated in the event. The total number of visitors reached 3,977,545 people in contrast to 2 million initially expected.