    Expo 2017 logo installed at mountain pass in S Kazakhstan

    07:34, 17 May 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The logo of EXPO-2017 has been erected at a mountain pass located at the 75 m height in Kazygurt District, South Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference of the regional administration press-service.    

    Ten-metre petals of the logo were installed to promote Expo 2017 Specialised International Exhibition.

    "The logo of Expo 2017 features the symbols of renewable energy sources: the Sun, sea waves, the Earth's magnetic field and wind streams. The chosen bright and clear colours match the theme of the exhibition - Future Energy. The logo reflects the idea of the exhibition and technological achievements of Kazakhstan", the press-service explains.

     

    Turkestan region EXPO 2017 EXPO projects and technologies
