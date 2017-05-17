Expo 2017 logo installed at mountain pass in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The logo of EXPO-2017 has been erected at a mountain pass located at the 75 m height in Kazygurt District, South Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference of the regional administration press-service.

Ten-metre petals of the logo were installed to promote Expo 2017 Specialised International Exhibition.

"The logo of Expo 2017 features the symbols of renewable energy sources: the Sun, sea waves, the Earth's magnetic field and wind streams. The chosen bright and clear colours match the theme of the exhibition - Future Energy. The logo reflects the idea of the exhibition and technological achievements of Kazakhstan", the press-service explains.