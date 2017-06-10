EXPO-2017 opening ceremony sets Internet abuzz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Guests and residents of the Kazakh capital Astana are pouring out their emotions after seeing the grand opening ceremony of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform reports.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev declared the EXPO-2017 exhibition open in Astana on June 9. Attending the opening ceremony were 17 heads of state and government. A multimedia show dedicated to the history of Energy was one of the parts of the ceremony. Over 300 dancers took part in the performance.



It looks like not only Astana residents watched the ceremony live. Foreign viewers in all parts of the world followed the live broadcast via Internet as well. They share their impressions and emotions via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media.



One of Facebook users Zinaida Maryanova wrote: "Greetings to Kazakhstan!!! It's very beautiful. Voronezh is watching."



Nelly Gis posted: "Germany is also watching. I love my home country Kazakhstan."



"Superb! It's so beautiful! Such a grandiose opening ceremony during Ramadan! I was there, the city brought out only positive emotions! Khan Shatyr shopping mall is a must see!" Alina Miranova wrote.



Denis Gis posted: "I can't imagine how exciting it is for people who are actually there [at the opening ceremony]."



"Thank you Kazakhstan!!! The years when I lived there are unforgettable. Miss you and wish you the best. PEACE, PEACE, PEACE!!! From London with love," Ludmila Falko posted.



Twitter user ghoul08 tweeted: "#expo2017 Opening ceremony. Amazed. Even if this is only the beginning."



Alpesh Bhavsar tweeted: "LivePMNarendraModi opening ceremony of #EXPO2017 #modiInKazakhstan #Astana"



Netizens conveyed greetings from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Chile, Italy and other parts of the world.













