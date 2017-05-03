EXPO-2017: Organizers to hold first Eurasia Film Market

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, within the EXPO-2017 Eurasia international film festival, organizers plan to hold a film market.

Eurasia Film Market will become the first such event to be held in Kazakhstan.

The film market is essentially a business fair or a marketplace where the subject of presentation, purchase, and sale is film production.

Unlike film festivals which are mainly film screenings, film markets are real marketplaces where production and distribution deals are closed. Production companies, rights holders will showcase new films and fragments of unfinished projects. The film market will also serve as a platform for professional self-education in the form of conferences, roundtables, thematic discussions, and master classes for producers and directors.

"At all major film festivals, film markets are of great interest for professionals," said Arystanbek Mukhamediuly.