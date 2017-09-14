EXPO-2017 paid off in spades - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana has paid off in spades, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the press conference in the Akorda's presidential residence.

President Nazarbayev claimed that the money spent on the organization of the world exhibition had not been wasted. According to the Kazakh leader, all hotels and concert halls were booked out by tourists and guests of the exhibition.



Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that Astana's budget revenue had increased manifold over these years. Over 1,400 Kazakhstani companies contributed to the construction of EXPO-2017 by supplying equipment, metal and construction materials. The exhibition benefited many enterprises and business.



The press conference at the presidential residence was organized for representatives of local and foreign mass media accredited in Kazakhstan.