EXPO 2017 pavilions to be ready in time - BIE Deputy Secretary General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - EXPO-2017 will surprise everybody, believes Deputy Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes, Kazinform has learned from the press service of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017".

Mr. Kerkentzes is currently in Astana for the session of commissars of EXPO 2017 national pavilions.



The BIE Deputy Secretary General said he had spent two hours on the territory of the exhibition yesterday and claimed that the level of preparation was quite high.



He also noted he was satisfied with organization of the international participants' meeting where a lot of issued had been solved. Some international participants are ready to present their pavilions tomorrow, others put finishing touches in the pavilions. Mr. Kerkentzes assured all the pavilions would meet the deadline.