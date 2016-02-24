EXPO-2017 - platform for demonstration of best technologies in green energy sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The EXPO-2017 will be a platform for demonstration of the best technologies in the sphere of the green energy and a solution to the issues of rational use of energy resources," Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva said, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

According to her, 14 projects in the sphere of renewable energy with the total capacity of 120 megawatt were launched in Kazakhstan in 2015. In total, the volume of the energy produced from the renewable energy sources made about 700 million kWh in 2015.

"The initiative of N. Nazarbayev - the Global Energy Strategy and Partnership Program "Green Bridge" - was approved at the UN Conference on Sustainable Development in 2015," she noted.

Besides, the concept on transition of Kazakhstan to the green energy and the corresponding action plan for 2020 were adopted.

"Besides, the Green Economy Council has been established in Kazakhstan. As of today, 75 world countries and 14 international organizations confirmed their participation in the exhibition. 27 participation agreements have already been signed," she specified.