EXPO-2017 potential to be presented at main industrial exhibition of Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The main industrial exhibition of Russia opens in Yekaterinburg - INNOPROM-2016. It is expected that more than 50 thousand people from almost a hundred countries will visit the exhibition. Moreover, it is believed that about 40 agreements will be signed within the framework of the event. As the organizers inform, the EXPO-2017 in Astana will be presented there as well.

The exhibition will be held for four days. The opening ceremony was held on Sunday, July 10. The schedule of the event provides for around 200 events, presentations, meetings and press conferences.

The 3rd Russian-Chinese EXPO will be held for the first time within the exhibition, because the Russian-Chinese EXPO was held in Harbin before. Besides, Italy and the Czech Republic will present their national innovations. The Russian-Italian, Russian-Korean, Russian-German, Russian-Kazakh and Russia-African business forums will be held within the event too.

Besides, as the organizers inform, the EXPO-2017 in Astana on the theme "Future Energy" will be presented within the framework of the exhibition.