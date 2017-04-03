EXPO-2017 presented in Shanghai

BEIJING-SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Shanghai branch of the International Trade Facilitation Committee of China held a press conference to present the Chinese pavilion and brand at EXPO 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

Attending the press conference were Chinese officials and representatives of over 100 large Chinese companies.







In his opening remarks consul-general of Kazakhstan in Shanghai Zhoshikhan Kyraubayev talked about the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations, including conjunction of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Nurly Zhol program.



"The international cross-border cooperation center "Khorgos" and the special economic zone "Khorgos - Eastern Gate" are being developed through joint efforts. Construction of the Western Europe - Western China international transit corridor is about to complete. These facilities as well as the Kazakh-Chinese terminal at the port of Lianyungang offer new opportunities to expand trade and cargo traffic between China and Europe," he said.







Kazakhstani diplomat reminded that Kazakhstan was the first country to win the right to host the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.



"This project will give an impulse to Kazakhstan's transition to green economy and will become a great platform for innovations in the sphere of renewable energy.



To date, over 100 countries and 20 international organizations have confirmed their participation in the EXPO event. Kazakhstan welcomes China's participation in the EXPO and highly appreciates the Chinese pavilion with its theme "Future Energy, Green Silk Road". Additionally, 2017 was declared the Year of Tourism of China in Astana," Kyraubayev stressed.







China plans to wrap up core ground work in its pavilion at the EXPO 2017 by mid April.



The pavilion will be ready by the middle of May. 24 provinces of China will hold their days at the pavilion. Shanghai is expected to hold its days on July 2-4.