EXPO-2017 presented in Venice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Board of JSC NC Astana Expo-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Veneto and President of Venicecom Group Pierluigi Aluisio.

Mr. Aluisio reported that during this year's carnival in Venice, Italians and international delegations had a chance to learn about culture and traditions of Kazakhstan in the framework of the upcoming exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana.

"Italians and guests of Venice had an opportunity to see a clip about "EXPO-2017". And Venetians showed a great interest in learning about life of Kazakh people. After the presentation, mayor of Venice was presented with a Kazakh flag, and all participants of the carnival were invited to this major international event in Astana", he said.

In turn, Akhmetzhan Yessimov informed that currently 115 countries and 20 international organizations have confirmed their participation in EXPO-2017. 41 countries have already received their pavilions and started. He expressed confidence that Italian expositions will demonstrate the best projects and achievements in renewable energy, and guests from Italy will be able to learn something new and interesting.

International specialized exhibition will be held in Astana from June 10 to September 10, 2017. Organizers expect about 5 million visitors.