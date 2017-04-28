EXPO 2017 promotion discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief of Astana EXPO 2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov has chaired a meeting in Astana regarding the interaction with the regions on promotion of the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition. Governors of the regions, mayors of Astana and Almaty cities participated in the meeting.

The heads of the regions surveyed the EXPO facilities, studied the content of the pavilions, ticket programs as well as the cultural-entertainment and business programme of the exhibition.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov reminded that the EXPO 2017 is the project initiated by the Head of State and all the akimats need to properly propagate the idea of the exhibition and its impact on the country’s economy.

“Last week, the Head of State held a meeting during which he highly praised the level of our readiness to host the EXPO. Now our objective is to join our efforts and ensure high-quality organization of the event,” said Yessimov.

Almost all the participating countries have begun decorating their pavilions. The exhibition is actively promoted both in the regions and abroad.

In this regard, Yessimov pointed out that the oncoming unique event should be properly propagated and promoted in the regions and cities.