EXPO-2017 provided more jobs than 2nd stage of 2015-2019 Industrialization Program - Essimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The organization of the EXPO-2017 enabled us to provide more people with jobs than during the 2nd five-year stage of the 2015-2019 Industrial-Innovative Development Program. Head of Astana Expo 2017 Company Akhmetzhan Essimov has said it today at a meeting of the Company's Public Council.

“To my mind, we have achieved a real anti-crisis effect. According to ‘Ranking’ research agency, 4,500 job places will be created in total during implementation of Kazakhstan’s industrial-innovative development program in 2015-2019, while the organization of EXPO in 2015-2016 enabled us to employ a good deal more people,” said Essimov.

The EXPO 2017 Chief touched upon also local content share problem.

According to him, since August 2017, the company has been actively attracting domestic manufacturers of construction materials. Memorandums of cooperation were signed with the akimats of all regions, Astana and Almaty cities. Principal contractors were advised to cooperate primarily with local producers, he stressed.