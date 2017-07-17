EXPO-2017: Spain's day opens with Flamenco

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Day of Spain at EXPO-2017 in Astana was opened by flamenco dancers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Traditionally, the official part began with the raising of national flags and the anthems of the two countries.

Head of the official delegation of Spain, President of the Congress of Deputies Ana Pastor Julián noted that Kazakhstan is Spain's strategic partner in Central Asia.



"The trade turnover between our countries amounted to €965 million last year. (...) Spain's participation in EXPO-2017 can be perceived as the desire of our government to strengthen political, economic and cultural relations and cooperation with other countries to seek solutions to energy issues," Ana Pastor Julián said.



Various activities aimed at promoting Spanish culture will be held in the country's pavilion for several days after the opening ceremony.