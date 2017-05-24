Expo 2017 streetlights to vary with traffic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Street lighting in the territory of EXPO will change its brightness depending on traffic intensity, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"An interesting project is Intelligent street lighting system. Alongside LED-based lighting, that has become day-to-day, we imbedded lamp brightness control system. In the dead of night, when there is no traffic of vehicles or pedestrians, the system can automatically turn down the lighting brightness to 10 per cent. It can also reverse to the needed level of the nominal brightness [it is averagely 50pct in Astana] in case the traffic intensifies.", Daniyar Ashirov, Deputy Director of National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" New Technologies, Smart City and Infrastructure Department, told a briefing today.

According to him, the solution will help to decrease illumination expenses down to 30 per cent and enhance the security of car drivers and pedestrians. The intelligent lighting project will cover 1,200 LED lampposts in the EXPO territory. The managers of the national company will put the system onto the city government's books.

Another project is Smart Grid which integrates 42 substations into a single grid with a unified control center. It will reduce remedial action time, distribute loads automatically and decrease power transportation losses down to 30 pct.

Earlier, the company managers informed on parking arrangement in the territory of Expo 2017.