Expo-2017 takes its place in World Expo Museum

BEIJING-SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM The exposition dedicated to the forthcoming Astana EXPO-2017 was opened in the World Expo Museum in Shanghai, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The opening of Kazakhstan's stand was held within the framework of the first "WE Talk" forum (World EXPO Talk - analog of TED's Talk), where experts spoke and discussed EXPO's role in education and scientific and technological progress.



The event was attended by representatives of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the PRC. Guests were shown a video about EXPO-2017, and a musical performance by activists of the Shanghai branch of the Kazakhstan Students Association in China (KSAC).

The International Bureau of Exhibitions (IBE) decided to create the world's first thematic museum dedicated to EXPO. The museum opened on May 1, 2017.



World Expo Museum is intended to become a "base of knowledge about the culture of EXPO and the innovations related to World exhibitions".



The exhibits show how people react to problems and opportunities, including water resources, transportation, robotics, space technologies, etc.



The design and layout of the EXPO 2017 exhibition were developed by a team of Chinese, Spanish and Italian specialists.