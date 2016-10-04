EXPO 2017 to be promoted in more than 40 countries of the world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017 and Rusatom-International Network Private Institution of Atomic Energy Power Corporation signed a memorandum of cooperation.

“Rusatom – International Network plans to promote the EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition in more than 40 countries of the world during various events held by us abroad in 2016 and in the first half of 2017,” Director General of the LLP Rosatom Central Asia Vitaly Dragunov said while signing the document.

In turn, NC Astana EXPO 2017 plans to position Rosatom Corp as its partner, the press service of the national company informed.

Recall that EXPO 2017 will be held from June 10 through September 10, 2017 in Astana.

More than 13,000 people and 560 units of vehicles are involved in construction of EXPO venues.